General Prayut invites people to celebrate King’s birthday

BANGKOK, 25th July 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has invited people across the country to perform religious activities in honor of HM the King and the royal family.

Buddhist temples are scheduled to hold evening prayers across the country on 27th July in tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, HM the Queen and HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun who is celebrating his birthday anniversary.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand