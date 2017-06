A mass ordination for monks and novices was held in Surin’s Muang district on Sunday with 54 young men riding horses, 15 elephants, horse carriages and tricycles in a nostalgic old-style parade around the city to the tune of traditional music.

The ordination ceremony accompanied a blood-donation event at Wat Salaloy aimed at making merit for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Full story: The Nation

By Wichit Chunhakitkhajorn

The Nation