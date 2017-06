PHATTHALUNG — A man has been arrested in Kongra district and a stash of methamphetamine pills, four military-grade weapons and ammunition seized from his house, police said.

Pol Lt Col Sirak Boonyok, a Muang district police investigator, said Isma-el Senyang, 30, was arrested with a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck near the city hall on Sunday morning.

