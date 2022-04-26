70-year-old woman reportedly raped by man in Chonburi









A 70-year-old woman was reportedly choked and raped by an unidentified man with a buzz cut who threatened to return if she reported the rape to the police.

Yesterday, April 25th, local media met with Champa Khemthong, a female 70-year-old scavenger, who was reportedly raped by an unknown man with a buzz cut at her rental room near the Nong Ri – Thong Khung Rd, Nong Ri sub-district, Mueang district, Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





