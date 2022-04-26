April 26, 2022

70-year-old woman reportedly raped by man in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi. Photo: Lokomotive74. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A 70-year-old woman was reportedly choked and raped by an unidentified man with a buzz cut who threatened to return if she reported the rape to the police.

Yesterday, April 25th, local media met with Champa Khemthong, a female 70-year-old scavenger, who was reportedly raped by an unknown man with a buzz cut at her rental room near the Nong Ri – Thong Khung Rd, Nong Ri sub-district, Mueang district, Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Unidentified foreign man found dead in rental room in Central Pattaya

2 days ago TN
Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

Sausage maker arrested after children get sick in Chonburi

3 days ago TN
KBank ATM in Bangkok

Man arrested in Pattaya for allegedly opening bank accounts for organized fraud groups

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Father and son on Phuket beach

Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass

49 mins ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Government ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes: Anutin

53 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Truck Operators Want Diesel Price Capped at Bt30/Liter

56 mins ago TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

Thailand’s soft power ranked 35th globally

1 hour ago TN
Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

70-year-old woman reportedly raped by man in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN