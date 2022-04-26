70-year-old woman reportedly raped by man in Chonburi
A 70-year-old woman was reportedly choked and raped by an unidentified man with a buzz cut who threatened to return if she reported the rape to the police.
Yesterday, April 25th, local media met with Champa Khemthong, a female 70-year-old scavenger, who was reportedly raped by an unknown man with a buzz cut at her rental room near the Nong Ri – Thong Khung Rd, Nong Ri sub-district, Mueang district, Chonburi.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
