April 24, 2022

Russian soldier's wife gives him permission to rape Ukrainian women: 'Just use protection'

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Photo: Ukrainian soldiers, Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. CC BY 4.0.




Ukrainian security services intercepted a phone call between a Russian soldier and his wife. In it, the woman can be heard granting permission to rape Ukrainian women.

This is according to a RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty investigation. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said it intercepted the call between the two earlier this month in Kherson.

In an excerpt of the call, released by the SSU, a woman can be heard giving her husband the go-ahead to commit a war crime. “Go there, rape Ukrainian women and don’t tell me anything,” she is heard saying.

In the conversation she is also heard laughing before the Russian soldier asks for explicit permission. “Yes, I allow it,” the woman replies. To which he then tells her, “Just use contraceptives.”

Radio Liberty’s investigation found out that Roman Bykovsky and his wife, Olga Bykovskaya, were the couple behind the phone call. Both were born about 350 kilometers southwest of Moscow and moved to Crimea, a few years before it was annexed to Russia.

When Roman Bykovsky was contacted by Radio Liberty, he confirmed his identity and said he was in Sebstopol, the Crimean port. However, he denied being the man on the call. His wife confirmed that her husband was there and that he had been wounded.

Despite the denial, their voices matched those heard on the call, Radio Liberty reports. The Russian soldier has not been charged with rape and no charges have been filed against the couple.

The call was recorded at a time when there were numerous reports of Ukrainian women being raped by Russian soldiers during the Russian invasion. Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented the first allegations of rape.

-Thailand News (TN)

