April 25, 2022

Chiang Mai mounts bid for provincial governor poll

15 hours ago TN
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




A network of groups has pledged to support calls in Chiang Mai for the office of provincial governor to be an elected position, a position which is consistent with opinion polls in other regions that suggest most Thais also want elected governors.

A coalition of activists claiming to represent 60 local and national groups on the matter issued a joint statement yesterday, saying it backed those in Chiang Mai who wish to see their province follow the same democratic model as Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

Chiang Mai to Celebrate Songkran Festival on April 13-17

3 weeks ago TN
Gold mine tunnel entrance

Omkoi People Protest against Coal Mine

3 weeks ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Arrests, meth seized, B15m assets impounded in Chiang Mai

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller

Physical signs that Putin may be suffering from a serious illness

10 mins ago TN
Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of Twitter

Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 billion dollars

21 mins ago TN
Thai DPM Somkid Jatusripitak arriving at NoiBai International Airport in 2016

Somkid Jatusripitak hat in ring for PM

15 hours ago TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Policeman who killed doctor on zebra crossing gets sentenced to just over one year

15 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand

Prayut Worried about Unvaccinated People

15 hours ago TN