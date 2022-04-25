Chiang Mai mounts bid for provincial governor poll
A network of groups has pledged to support calls in Chiang Mai for the office of provincial governor to be an elected position, a position which is consistent with opinion polls in other regions that suggest most Thais also want elected governors.
A coalition of activists claiming to represent 60 local and national groups on the matter issued a joint statement yesterday, saying it backed those in Chiang Mai who wish to see their province follow the same democratic model as Bangkok.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
