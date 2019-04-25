Si Phum in Chiang Mai

Si Phum in Mueang Chiang Mai District. Photo: mohigan.

Chiang Mai

Pheu Thai MP-elect in Chiang Mai slapped with orange card by EC

By TN / April 25, 2019

Pheu Thai party’s prospective MP for Chiang Mai’s Constituency 8 has had his right to contest an election suspended for one year after the Election Commission (EC) faulted him for alleged vote buying.

The Tuesday decision to issue Pheu Thai’s prospective MP, Mr. Suraphol Kiatchaiyakorn, with an orange card, the first relating to the March 24th election, means that an election re-run will be held. The EC will now submit the case to the Supreme Court’s Election Affairs Division to seek revocation of his voting rights.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

