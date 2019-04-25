Map of Philippines

Map of Philippines. Image: Seav (Eugene Villar) / Wikimedia Commons.

Asia

Number of People Injured in Philippines Earthquake Exceeds 280

By TN / April 25, 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people who were injured by Monday’s earthquake that hit the Philippines has reached 282, while 18 more people were killed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday in a statement.

“A total of eighteen (18) dead, 282 injured, and seven (7) missing persons were reported,” the NDRRMC said.

On Monday, the Philippines’ island of Luzon was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake has also damaged 138 buildings, including schools and two churches in the provinces of Bataan and Pampanga. The tremors also resulted in closure of the Clark International Airport and power outages.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close