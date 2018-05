According to the latest reports by the USGS, US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 6.4 has struck off the coast of the Philippines.

The tremor was registered at 06:19 UTC (9:19 Moscow time). There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 30 km (18 miles), about 50 km north-northwest of Pandan, on the island of Catanduanes, according to the USGS.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International