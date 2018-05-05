Thailand exports more than 3 million tons of rice in first four months

BANGKOK, 5th May 2018 (NNT) – Regarding Thailand’s rice exports, the Department of Foreign Trade has announced an increase in the target quantity to ten million tons, having become aware that importers of rice in many countries have a constant need for rice imports. During the first four months, more than 3.3 million tons of rice were exported, the highest quantity in the world.

From 1st January to 17th April 2018, Thailand could export the largest quantity of rice in the world, that is, more than 3.3 million tons, higher than rival countries like India, which exported 3.2 million tons, and Vietnam, which exported 1.6 million tons. While the prices of nearly all kinds of exported Thai rice increased in April 2018, the price of Thai Jasmine rice was the highest at 1,150 USD per ton.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand