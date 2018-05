AS PRO-DEMOCRACY activists prepare to march today to call for an election this year, junta leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday warned that street demonstrations would make an election even less likely.

“Tell them there must be peace in society if they want an election,” Prayut said “Whether the election will happen or not isn’t up to me It’s up to them And I have already said it will happen in 2019 Stop this already I’m so tired.”

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation