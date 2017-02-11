At least 15 killed, 100 injured in earthquake in southern Philippines

PanARMENIAN.Net – At least fifteen people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, February 10, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said, according to Reuters.

The 6.7 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km and the epicenter was about 13 km east of the city of Surigao, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

