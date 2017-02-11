Saturday, February 11, 2017
Home > Asia > At least 15 killed, 100 injured in earthquake in southern Philippines

At least 15 killed, 100 injured in earthquake in southern Philippines

Palawan river bank
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – At least fifteen people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, February 10, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said, according to Reuters.

The 6.7 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km and the epicenter was about 13 km east of the city of Surigao, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Nuclear power plant in Iran

Iran Announces Execution Of Nuclear Scientist

Matsuyama Castle in Japan

Several strong quakes rocks northeastern Japan

The Chinese airliner COMACC919

China’s New Passenger Airline C919 to Challenge Boeing, Airbus?

Leave a Reply