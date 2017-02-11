At Least 15 Injured as Man Tries to Throw ‘Molotov Cocktail’ in Hong Kong Train

At least 15 people were injured in a fire that started in a train in Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway (MTR) after one of the passengers tried to hurl a “Molotov cocktail,” local media reported on Friday, citing a police source.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The incident took place at the Tsim Sha Tsui station at 7:14 p.m. local time (11:14 GMT), the South China Morning Post said, adding that two of the injured were in critical condition and six in serious. According to the media, the first car of the train caught fire, but it was put out later.

Full story: sputniknews.com