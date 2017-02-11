Thailand: Four Killed in Restive Deep South

Police said four people were shot and killed in three provinces of Thailand’s insurgent-stricken Deep South on Friday, including a local sub-district chief.

The killings prolonged a deadly trend in February, bringing to seven the number of people killed so far this month in a series of attacks in the southern border region.

The first incident took place late Friday morning near the administration office of Tambon (village cluster) of Piyamumang, in Yaring district, Pattani province, where assailants armed with assault rifles shot and killed the administrative chief.

Yaring station police chief Col. Montree Kongwatmai identified the victim as Sama-ae Doloh, 63.

“The incident took place while Sama-ae was driving from his home to the Tambon Piyamumang administration office. Three assailants followed him and shot and killed him with guns. We are investigating the cause,” he told reporters.

Officers gathered bullet casings from AK-47 and M-16 assault rifles from the crime scene, the Associated Press reported.

In Narathiwat, police at Yee Ngor district station said assailants shot and killed two people at a residence in the late morning. The victims were identified as Pakorn Lipikawong, 66 and Usman Sahabuding, 24.

“They were both getting rest when unknown assailants stormed in and killed them with handguns. We are investigating the motive,” he said.

In the evening, a former ranger identified was shot dead at his home, Lummai station police said. Capt. Siripol Chanya said Maropee Hajisamae, 31, was shot and killed as he was tending to his cattle.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and two injured in four attacks in the Deep South.

Full story: BenarNews

BenarNews staff

Pattani, Thailand

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.