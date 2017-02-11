Saturday, February 11, 2017
Australian falls to death from Bangkok hotel

High rise buildings in Bangkok
An Australian man fell to his death from a hotel room in Sathon district of Bangkok early Saturday morning in what police believed was a suicide.

The 49-year-old tourist, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, was found dead on a second-floor terrace of the 28-storey hotel on Sathon Soi 1 off South Sathon Road, said Pol Col Akkhawut Thaneerat, chief of the Thung Mahamek district police station. Police were alerted at around 8am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

