Belgian Man Shoots and Kills Himself at Public Shooting Range in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Shooting room

A shooting range. Photo: aeroplanepics0112.




A Belgian man has shot himself to death at a shooting range in Rawai.

Australian tourist shoots self at shooting range in Phuket

The Chalong Police were notified of the incident on Tuesday (June 13th) afternoon at a shooting range in Saiyuan. Police, emergency responders and the Phuket Express arrived at the shooting range to find the body of a foreign man who was identified by police as Mr. (name removed), 52, Belgian national. His full name was withheld pending embassy and family contact. A single bullet wound was found on his head and near his body was a handgun.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Rooms at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

Diarrhea outbreak spreading in Phuket, but under control

TN June 9, 2023 0
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo : Life, Harmony, Sustainability

TN June 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

TN June 13, 2023 0
Shooting room

Belgian Man Shoots and Kills Himself at Public Shooting Range in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Malay-Muslim men in Pattani

Prayut wants swift action on ‘Patani State’ probe

TN June 13, 2023 0
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Economy will be the first casualty of rising political uncertainty

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

TN June 13, 2023 0