Belgian Man Shoots and Kills Himself at Public Shooting Range in Phuket
A Belgian man has shot himself to death at a shooting range in Rawai.
The Chalong Police were notified of the incident on Tuesday (June 13th) afternoon at a shooting range in Saiyuan. Police, emergency responders and the Phuket Express arrived at the shooting range to find the body of a foreign man who was identified by police as Mr. (name removed), 52, Belgian national. His full name was withheld pending embassy and family contact. A single bullet wound was found on his head and near his body was a handgun.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
