Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.

News

Cabinet Extends Visa Fee Waiver

By TN / April 25, 2019

BANGKOK, April 25 (TNA) – Thai Cabinet approved six-month extension of visa-on-arrival fee waiver for visitors from 21 countries until Oct 31 to boost the tourism industry.

The fee waiver was introduced in November last year and was scheduled to expire on April 30.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close