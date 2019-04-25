Cabinet Extends Visa Fee Waiver





BANGKOK, April 25 (TNA) – Thai Cabinet approved six-month extension of visa-on-arrival fee waiver for visitors from 21 countries until Oct 31 to boost the tourism industry.

The fee waiver was introduced in November last year and was scheduled to expire on April 30.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



