CentralWorld in Bangkok

CentralWorld in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Bangkok

Police Say Mall Snakes Man Sent to Psych Ward

By TN / April 25, 2019

BANGKOK — Police said Thursday a man who blocked traffic to release two cobras in front of a shopping mall yesterday was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.

Real estate businessman Ganeshpisnuthep Jakphopmahadecha, 42, will be charged with at least three offenses for his antics, which brought rush hour traffic to a standstill in the heart of Bangkok, according to the officer in charge of the local police station.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

