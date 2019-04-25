Police Say Mall Snakes Man Sent to Psych Ward

BANGKOK — Police said Thursday a man who blocked traffic to release two cobras in front of a shopping mall yesterday was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.
Real estate businessman Ganeshpisnuthep Jakphopmahadecha, 42, will be charged with at least three offenses for his antics, which brought rush hour traffic to a standstill in the heart of Bangkok, according to the officer in charge of the local police station.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
