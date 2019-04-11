Fire at CentralWorld

Fire at CentralWorld in Bangok. Photo: Sam Sherratt.

Bangkok

CentralWorld Fire Kills 2, Injures 17

By TN / April 11, 2019

BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – The fire at the CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district Wednesday evening killed two people and injured 17 others. Officials are investigating the source and cause of the blaze.

Police at the Pathumwan station were informed of the incident at 5.30pm on Wednesday. About 10 fire engines were deployed at the scene where black smoke was billowing out from the eighth floor of the shopping center’s 16-floor office building.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

