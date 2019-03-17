A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.

Isan

Fire hits curry paste factory in Khon Kaen

By TN / March 17, 2019

KHON KAEN: A fire broke out at a small factory producing curry paste in Muang district of this northeastern province on Sunday morning. The fire damaged the property but caused no casualties, police said.

Pol Capt Samai Chaibuala, a Muang police investigator, said that the fire broke out at about 9am at the factory, a two-storey building on Prachasamran road in the Khon Kaen municipal area.

