Fire hits curry paste factory in Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN: A fire broke out at a small factory producing curry paste in Muang district of this northeastern province on Sunday morning. The fire damaged the property but caused no casualties, police said.
Pol Capt Samai Chaibuala, a Muang police investigator, said that the fire broke out at about 9am at the factory, a two-storey building on Prachasamran road in the Khon Kaen municipal area.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI
BANGKOK POST
