PM Prayut Chan-ocha taking a selfie with the Wild Boars team

PM Prayut Chan-ocha taking a selfie with the Wild Boars team. Photo: @prayutofficial / Facebook.

News

Polls show Prayut most-liked

By TN / March 16, 2019

After two polls recently found that the Palang Pracharath Party is most likely to lead the formation of a new coalition government and that Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will emerge as the new prime minister, a poll aimed specifically at first-time voters reflected the Future Forward Party and its leader’s massive popularity.

Rangsit Poll by the College of Social Innovation of Rangsit University found that Gen Prayut has the highest popularity, 29.3%, followed by Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, 17.7%, and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Pheu Thai Party, 14.7%.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close