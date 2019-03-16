Polling station in Uttaradit Province

Polling station in Ban Khung Taphao, Uttaradit Province, on December 23, 2007. Photo: Tevaprapas.

News

Over 2.6 Million People to Cast Votes in Early Voting Sunday

By TN / March 16, 2019

BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – More than 2.6 million eligible voters in Thailand will cast their votes on Sundy after they have registered for the early voting with the Election Commission.

EC deputy secretary-general Nat Laosisawakul has warned voters not to photograph ballot paper and share it on social network. They must not allow other persons in the polling booths to see what number of candidates they have chosen and they must not tear ballot paper.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

