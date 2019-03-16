Over 2.6 Million People to Cast Votes in Early Voting Sunday





BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – More than 2.6 million eligible voters in Thailand will cast their votes on Sundy after they have registered for the early voting with the Election Commission.

EC deputy secretary-general Nat Laosisawakul has warned voters not to photograph ballot paper and share it on social network. They must not allow other persons in the polling booths to see what number of candidates they have chosen and they must not tear ballot paper.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



