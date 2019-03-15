Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout





Phuket: An Australian family escaped serious injury after a minivan they were travelling in crashed into a power pole and two parked motorbikes in Kamala yesterday afternoon (Mar 14).

Police were notified of the accident at approximately 4pm. Capt Jarut Lampan of Thalang Police, who was on duty at the time, arrived at the scene near the post office in Kamala on route 4030.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



