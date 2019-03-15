Toyota Ventury Majesty Commuter in Thailand

Phuket

Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout

By TN / March 15, 2019

Phuket: An Australian family escaped serious injury after a minivan they were travelling in crashed into a power pole and two parked motorbikes in Kamala yesterday afternoon (Mar 14).

Police were notified of the accident at approximately 4pm. Capt Jarut Lampan of Thalang Police, who was on duty at the time, arrived at the scene near the post office in Kamala on route 4030.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

