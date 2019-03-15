Street racing in Thailand

Street racing in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Pattaya

Pattaya Police stop group of local motorbike racing teenagers

By TN / March 15, 2019

Jomtien – After repeated complaints from local residents on packs of teenagers racing their bikes with loud exhausts up and down streets during the early morning hours, Pattaya Police took action this morning, March 14th, 2019 at 4:00 AM.

A group of teenagers was stopped by Pattaya Police in the Jomtien area after being observed driving at high speed with very loud exhaust pipes. Residents had been complaining for several weeks that the groups were keeping them awake at night due to the noise.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close