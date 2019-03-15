Pattaya Police stop group of local motorbike racing teenagers





Jomtien – After repeated complaints from local residents on packs of teenagers racing their bikes with loud exhausts up and down streets during the early morning hours, Pattaya Police took action this morning, March 14th, 2019 at 4:00 AM.

A group of teenagers was stopped by Pattaya Police in the Jomtien area after being observed driving at high speed with very loud exhaust pipes. Residents had been complaining for several weeks that the groups were keeping them awake at night due to the noise.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



