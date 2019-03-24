24-hour alcohol ban for Sunday advance voting





The sale and distribution of drinks containing alcohol will be banned from 6pm on Friday for the next 24 hours and during advance voting tomorrow, according to the Royal Thai Police.

Violations of the ban are punishable by imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Bt10,000.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

