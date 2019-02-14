Alcohol sales prohibited on Makha Bucha Day





PHUKET: All government offices will be closed this coming Tuesday (Feb 19) as Thais all across the country celebrate Makha Bucha day. The sale of alcohol is banned by law on this day.

Makha Bucha is a Buddhist holiday which takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



