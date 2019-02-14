Thai Buddhists celebrating the Makha Bucha Day

Thai Buddhists celebrating the Makha Bucha Day at Wat Trimitr, Bangkok. Photo: Ddalbiez.

Alcohol sales prohibited on Makha Bucha Day

By TN / February 14, 2019

PHUKET: All government offices will be closed this coming Tuesday (Feb 19) as Thais all across the country celebrate Makha Bucha day. The sale of alcohol is banned by law on this day.

Makha Bucha is a Buddhist holiday which takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

