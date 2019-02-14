Uyghur camel guide in Taklamakan desert near Yarkand, autonomous region of Xinjiang, China

Uyghur camel guide in Taklamakan desert near Yarkand, autonomous region of Xinjiang, China. Photo: Colegota.

Isan

Mukdahan Police Hunt for Escaped Uighur Refugees

By TN / February 14, 2019

MUKDAHAN — Police on Thursday were looking for four Uighurs refugees who escaped nearly three years of detention in Thailand’s northeast.

The four refugees, all men, escaped the immigration detention center in Mukdahan province Tuesday night. Police believe they’re still in the province, likely begging for food, according to Col. Komen Suphap, provincial immigration chief.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

