Mukdahan Police Hunt for Escaped Uighur Refugees





MUKDAHAN — Police on Thursday were looking for four Uighurs refugees who escaped nearly three years of detention in Thailand’s northeast.

The four refugees, all men, escaped the immigration detention center in Mukdahan province Tuesday night. Police believe they’re still in the province, likely begging for food, according to Col. Komen Suphap, provincial immigration chief.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

