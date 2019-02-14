The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Mattes.

Bangkok

Electric Ferry Prototype Unveiled in Bangkok

By TN / February 14, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 14 (TNA) – Energy Absolute Pcl. (EA), Thai alternative energy company unveiled an electric ferry prototype, expected to ply the Chao Phraya River at the end of this year.

Amorn Sapthaweekul, Deputy CEO at EA Pcl. said that after the company introduced MINE Mobility, Thai brand electric car in March last year.

