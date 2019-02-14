Army chief dismisses coup rumour, but again says “don’t cross the line”





Thailand’s Army Commander-in-Chief General Apirat Kongsompong today ruled out the possibility of a coup d’état , saying that unfounded reports of a coup were spread by “the same old group of people” and he asked the public not to fall prey to fake news on social media.

General Apirat said that sightings of tanks on the streets was used by those with ill-intent to spread false rumours. Confirming the army’s political neutrality, and that they would always be on the side of the people, he added “The truth is there is nothing. Everything is proceeding in accordance with the election timeline.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



