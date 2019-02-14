Thai soldiers at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

Thai soldiers, police truck at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.

News

Army chief dismisses coup rumour, but again says “don’t cross the line”

By TN / February 14, 2019

Thailand’s Army Commander-in-Chief General Apirat Kongsompong today ruled out the possibility of a coup d’état , saying that unfounded reports of a coup were spread by “the same old group of people” and he asked the public not to fall prey to fake news on social media.

General Apirat said that sightings of tanks on the streets was used by those with ill-intent to spread false rumours. Confirming the army’s political neutrality, and that they would always be on the side of the people, he added “The truth is there is nothing. Everything is proceeding in accordance with the election timeline.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close