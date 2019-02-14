Songthaews in Sri Racha

Pattaya

Cambodian arrested after dog lover sees her favorite stray being prepared for dinner

By TN / February 14, 2019

Laem Chabang police were called to a construction workers’ camp at Poseidon in Sri Racha after a female Thai dog lover complained that a stray dog she loved had been killed and was being prepared for dinner.

Yada Phokaew, 48, said that she and a friend fed the dogs in the area of the camp. She went out at the weekend intending to round up one female stray to take her for spaying. But Yada could not find her so she went into the camp to investigate.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Daily News

