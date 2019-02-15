522 Foreigners Got X-Ray Outlawed So Far This Month

BANGKOK — Police arrested more than 500 people in their sweep of foreigners violating immigration law this month.
At 1am this morning, Immigration deputy police chief Maj. Gen. Itthipol Itthisaronnachai invited the media to the Chana Songkhram Police Station on Khaosan Road where he displayed some of the 522 foreigners arrested in the past month.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
