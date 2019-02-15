Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.

News

522 Foreigners Got X-Ray Outlawed So Far This Month

By TN / February 15, 2019

BANGKOK — Police arrested more than 500 people in their sweep of foreigners violating immigration law this month.

At 1am this morning, Immigration deputy police chief Maj. Gen. Itthipol Itthisaronnachai invited the media to the Chana Songkhram Police Station on Khaosan Road where he displayed some of the 522 foreigners arrested in the past month.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close