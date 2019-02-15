522 Foreigners Got X-Ray Outlawed So Far This Month





BANGKOK — Police arrested more than 500 people in their sweep of foreigners violating immigration law this month.

At 1am this morning, Immigration deputy police chief Maj. Gen. Itthipol Itthisaronnachai invited the media to the Chana Songkhram Police Station on Khaosan Road where he displayed some of the 522 foreigners arrested in the past month.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



