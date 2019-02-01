Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Royal Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport vehicle. Photo: Dickelbers.

News

Foreign lawbreakers caught in busts

By TN / February 1, 2019

A former head of the Czech SWAT team, an Italian national, and three Korean men have been arrested in separate criminal cases that took place inside and outside the country, according to Immigration Bureau (IB) chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn.

P. B., a 55-year-old Czech national, was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice as he had allegedly colluded to commit robbery in his native country, Pol Lt Gen Surachate said, adding he was found to have earlier served as the chief of a SWAT team in the Czech Republic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close