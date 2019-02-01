Foreign lawbreakers caught in busts





A former head of the Czech SWAT team, an Italian national, and three Korean men have been arrested in separate criminal cases that took place inside and outside the country, according to Immigration Bureau (IB) chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn.

P. B., a 55-year-old Czech national, was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice as he had allegedly colluded to commit robbery in his native country, Pol Lt Gen Surachate said, adding he was found to have earlier served as the chief of a SWAT team in the Czech Republic.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

