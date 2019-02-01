Fire Damages ‘Hell Money’ Shophouse in Chinatown





BANGKOK — A shophouse went up in flames Thursday in Chinatown just as the community there was gearing up to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The fire broke out at a shop selling “hell money” – piles of mock banknotes and gold and silver colored papers – on Texas Alley before it spread to a nearby building. After an hour of struggling to control the flames in the narrow and crowded alley, firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 11am.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

