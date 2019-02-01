Street in Chinatown, Bangkok

A street in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Aden Ardenrich (Pixabay).

Bangkok

Fire Damages ‘Hell Money’ Shophouse in Chinatown

By TN / February 1, 2019

BANGKOK — A shophouse went up in flames Thursday in Chinatown just as the community there was gearing up to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The fire broke out at a shop selling “hell money” – piles of mock banknotes and gold and silver colored papers – on Texas Alley before it spread to a nearby building. After an hour of struggling to control the flames in the narrow and crowded alley, firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 11am.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close