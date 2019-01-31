Palang Pracharat to finally invite Gen Prayut to be its PM candidate Friday

The pro-junta Palang Pracharat party will tomorrow afternoon extend a formal invitation to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to be its prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming election.
Uttama Savanayana, the former industry minister and party leader, will lead a delegation of Palang Pracharat’s key members to meet with Gen Prayut at the Government House to personally hand him an invitation.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
PM Prayut says he ‘won’t quit’
-
Coronation-related activities to formally start on April 6 with blessing of coronation water
-
Bank report says 2.6 billion baht financial loss so far from smog in and around Bangkok
-
Thai Idol Group BNK48 Member Wears Nazi Flag on Stage
-
Council of Europe Condemns Sharia Councils in UK for Contradicting Human Rights