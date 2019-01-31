Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha attending ASEAN leaders' gathering

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha attending ASEAN leaders' gathering. Photo: Gen.Prayut Chan-o-cha ทีมงาน / Facebook.

News

Palang Pracharat to finally invite Gen Prayut to be its PM candidate Friday

By TN / January 31, 2019

The pro-junta Palang Pracharat party will tomorrow afternoon extend a formal invitation to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to be its prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming election.

Uttama Savanayana, the former industry minister and party leader, will lead a delegation of Palang Pracharat’s key members to meet with Gen Prayut at the Government House to personally hand him an invitation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

