Palang Pracharat to finally invite Gen Prayut to be its PM candidate Friday





The pro-junta Palang Pracharat party will tomorrow afternoon extend a formal invitation to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to be its prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming election.

Uttama Savanayana, the former industry minister and party leader, will lead a delegation of Palang Pracharat’s key members to meet with Gen Prayut at the Government House to personally hand him an invitation.

By Thai PBS World

