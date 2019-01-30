PM Prayut says he ‘won’t quit’

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted Tuesday he will not resign and will remain in power until a new government is sworn in.
His comments followed the resignation of four cabinet ministers who are executives of the pro-regime Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
