PM Prayut Chan-ocha taking a selfie with the Wild Boars team

PM Prayut Chan-ocha taking a selfie with the Wild Boars team. Photo: @prayutofficial / Facebook.

News

PM Prayut says he ‘won’t quit’

By TN / January 30, 2019

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted Tuesday he will not resign and will remain in power until a new government is sworn in.

His comments followed the resignation of four cabinet ministers who are executives of the pro-regime Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close