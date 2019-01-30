35 year old Russian tries to kill himself in Pattaya hotel

At 1230 AM this morning a 35 year old Russian National attempted to kill himself in a state of duress at a hotel in the Pattaya area.
The man was screaming and yelling and threatening to jump off his balcony after breaking the glass door to the balcony with his bare hands and body.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
