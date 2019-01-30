35 year old Russian tries to kill himself in Pattaya hotel





At 1230 AM this morning a 35 year old Russian National attempted to kill himself in a state of duress at a hotel in the Pattaya area.

The man was screaming and yelling and threatening to jump off his balcony after breaking the glass door to the balcony with his bare hands and body.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



