Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

PHUKET: Russian national Anton Bogdanov, arrested at Phuket International Airport at the request of the US Government on Nov 28, has waived his right to fight extradition to the US to face cybercrime hacking charges, says the Russian embassy in Bangkok.
Mr Bogdanov made decision not to fend off the extradition request in Thai court and agreed to be extradited to the US yesterday (Jan 28), said Vladimir Pronin, Head of Consular Section at the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Anton Makhrov
The Phuket News
