Ceiling collapse at Tesco Lotus Samkong

PHUKET: A section of the suspended ceiling collapsed at the Tesco-Lotus branch on the bypass road in Samkong this evening (Jan 31).
Kathu Police reported the incident at 8.30pm.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
