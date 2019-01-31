Tesco-Lotus in Sakon Nakon

Tesco-Lotus superstore in Sakon Nakon. Photo: Mattes.

Phuket

Ceiling collapse at Tesco Lotus Samkong

By TN / January 31, 2019

PHUKET: A section of the suspended ceiling collapsed at the Tesco-Lotus branch on the bypass road in Samkong this evening (Jan 31).

Kathu Police reported the incident at 8.30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close