Lampang Police Chief Suspended After ‘Three-Finger Salute’ Incident

LAMPANG — The top police official of northern Lampang province was suspended Thursday, weeks after an activist flashed an anti-junta hand gesture during a deputy prime minister’s visit there.
In a police order published today, Maj. Gen. Triniyom Duangsee, who previously served as commander of the provincial police, was placed on inactive duty. The police officer who signed the order would not say why when reached for comment.
khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
