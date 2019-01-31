Lampang night market Thailand

Lampang night market in northern Thailand. Photo: Bart van Poll / flickr.

North

Lampang Police Chief Suspended After ‘Three-Finger Salute’ Incident

By TN / January 31, 2019

LAMPANG — The top police official of northern Lampang province was suspended Thursday, weeks after an activist flashed an anti-junta hand gesture during a deputy prime minister’s visit there.

In a police order published today, Maj. Gen. Triniyom Duangsee, who previously served as commander of the provincial police, was placed on inactive duty. The police officer who signed the order would not say why when reached for comment.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

