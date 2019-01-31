Street and condominiums in Phuket Town

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town. Photo: Hikosaemon / flickr.

Phuket

British man barricades self in Phuket Town condo

By TN / January 31, 2019

PHUKET: Tourist Police have expressed concern for the well-being of a British man who has barricaded himself in a condo in Phuket Town for more than two weeks.

The man, 50-year-old D. M., has not left the condo, at Supalai Park, since Jan 14.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

