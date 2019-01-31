British man barricades self in Phuket Town condo





PHUKET: Tourist Police have expressed concern for the well-being of a British man who has barricaded himself in a condo in Phuket Town for more than two weeks.

The man, 50-year-old D. M., has not left the condo, at Supalai Park, since Jan 14.

By The Phuket News

