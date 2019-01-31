Indian Court Gives 10 Men Life in Prison for 2008 Bombings





An Indian court sentenced 10 alleged militants to life imprisonment Wednesday, after convicting them for taking part in bombings that killed dozens of people in northeastern Assam state in 2008, officials said.

Among those sentenced was Ranjan Daimary, chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) rebel group, who was arrested in Bangladesh in 2009 and handed over to India in 2010.

“The convicts are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for committing the offenses punishable under the explosive substance act of 1908,” Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Aparesh Chakraborty said in his ruling.

As police led him away, a visibly angry Daimary told reporters that he would appeal the decision.

“Bodoland will be created as we continue to serve our jail sentence,” he said.

Jhumur Deb

Guwahati, India

