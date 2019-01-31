Thai ambulance

Wife killed, husband injured in hit-and-run accident in Phatthalung

A woman was killed and her husband was severely injured on Thursday when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle as they were riding to their rubber plantation in Phatthalung.

Police said nobody saw the incident take place, but passers-by spotted the body of Kanong Kachasing, 58, lying beside Wichian Kachasingm, 64, who was severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

By The Nation

