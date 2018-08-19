Body found in rubber plantation in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: The body of a man was found in a rubber plantation by a road near Ban Nong Khuan village in Bang Klam district early on Sunday.
Police and rescue workers from a charity foundation in Hat Yai went to the scene after local residents found the body at 7am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.