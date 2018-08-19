Processing rubber in Thailand
South

Body found in rubber plantation in Songkhla

By TN / August 19, 2018

SONGKHLA: The body of a man was found in a rubber plantation by a road near Ban Nong Khuan village in Bang Klam district early on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers from a charity foundation in Hat Yai went to the scene after local residents found the body at 7am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close