Body found in rubber plantation in Songkhla





SONGKHLA: The body of a man was found in a rubber plantation by a road near Ban Nong Khuan village in Bang Klam district early on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers from a charity foundation in Hat Yai went to the scene after local residents found the body at 7am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article