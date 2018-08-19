Over 30 resorts near Kaeng Krachan dam temporarily closed by flooding





More than 30 resorts located downstream of Kaeng Krachan dam, a popular tourist spot in Phetchaburi province have been closed down temporarily due to heavy flooding.

The floodwater levels at the 30 plus resorts reportedly range from 1-3 metres, making it impossible for their operators to carry on with their business.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

