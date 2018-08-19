Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi
South

Over 30 resorts near Kaeng Krachan dam temporarily closed by flooding

By TN / August 19, 2018

More than 30 resorts located downstream of Kaeng Krachan dam, a popular tourist spot in Phetchaburi province have been closed down temporarily due to heavy flooding.

The floodwater levels at the 30 plus resorts reportedly range from 1-3 metres, making it impossible for their operators to carry on with their business.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close