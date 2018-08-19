‘Missing’ girl, 15, found living with older man





A 19-year-old man has been charged in Bangkok with luring a 15-year-old girl away from her parents to stay with him at a house he’s been helping build in Lat Phrao.

Korakot Kampipat was taken into custody on Saturday on the basis of an August 13 complaint by the girl’s mother.

By Kittipong Maneerit

The Nation

