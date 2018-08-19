Front view of Central Lat Phrao in Bangkok
Bangkok

‘Missing’ girl, 15, found living with older man

By TN / August 19, 2018

A 19-year-old man has been charged in Bangkok with luring a 15-year-old girl away from her parents to stay with him at a house he’s been helping build in Lat Phrao.

Korakot Kampipat was taken into custody on Saturday on the basis of an August 13 complaint by the girl’s mother.

