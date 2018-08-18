Former UN Chief Kofi Annan Dies at 80





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died Saturday after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

“It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness,” the foundation said in a statement, AFP reported.

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday.

In 2001, Anan won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work and for having revitalized the UN.

Tasnim News Agency

