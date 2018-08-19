Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok
Bangkok

Man stopped at roadside after accident killed by speeding pickup

By TN / August 19, 2018

A 62-year-old motorist was killed by a speeding pickup truck in Pathum Thani Saturday night just as he and another man finished settling terms over a minor collision they’d had.

Worawit Wannathawee died instantly from a fatal head injury at the roadside.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

