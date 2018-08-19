Man stopped at roadside after accident killed by speeding pickup

A 62-year-old motorist was killed by a speeding pickup truck in Pathum Thani Saturday night just as he and another man finished settling terms over a minor collision they’d had.
Worawit Wannathawee died instantly from a fatal head injury at the roadside.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
