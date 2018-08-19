School students in Thailand
Isan

Bullying in schools: Teen student took his own life in Sisaket

By TN / August 19, 2018

The death of Jaruwit Janthet, a 17-year-old student who committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of his school building in Si Sa Ket on Aug 10, has sparked concern over bullying in schools and the need to raise awareness about teen suicide and depression among Thais.

Last week, horrifying footage of the Mathayom 6 student committing suicide began circulating on social media. In the clip, the teen was spotted crossing to the ledge on the fifth floor of a building at Sisaketwittayalai School and walked slowly along the border.

Full story: Bangkok Post

DUMRONGKIAT MALA
BANGKOK POST

