Fire guts Sa Kaeo border market

Fire swept through a market on the Cambodian border on Saturday evening, damaging 20 shops selling clothes and electronic appliances.
A Cambodian vendor suffered slight injuries during the blaze at the Rong Kluea border market in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district.
Full story: The Nation
By Thanapat Kijjakosol
The Nation
