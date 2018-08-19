People at Rong Klua Market in Aranyaprathet
North

Fire guts Sa Kaeo border market

By TN / August 19, 2018

Fire swept through a market on the Cambodian border on Saturday evening, damaging 20 shops selling clothes and electronic appliances.

A Cambodian vendor suffered slight injuries during the blaze at the Rong Kluea border market in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district.

Full story: The Nation

By Thanapat Kijjakosol
The Nation

