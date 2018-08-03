Unidentified Thai youth killed by train in Na Jomtien, possible suicide





Na Jomtien – An unidentified youth who had no identification but appears to be a Thai National in his late teens or early twenties was killed by a train around 11:00AM today on Thursday, August 2nd on a portion of tracks located in Na Jomtien.

The impact of the pain was so severe that according to authorities it literally blew off both his legs to a position about 20 meters away.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article