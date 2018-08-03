Unidentified Thai youth killed by train in Na Jomtien, possible suicide

Na Jomtien – An unidentified youth who had no identification but appears to be a Thai National in his late teens or early twenties was killed by a train around 11:00AM today on Thursday, August 2nd on a portion of tracks located in Na Jomtien.
The impact of the pain was so severe that according to authorities it literally blew off both his legs to a position about 20 meters away.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
