Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri
Pattaya

Unidentified Thai youth killed by train in Na Jomtien, possible suicide

By TN / August 3, 2018

Na Jomtien – An unidentified youth who had no identification but appears to be a Thai National in his late teens or early twenties was killed by a train around 11:00AM today on Thursday, August 2nd on a portion of tracks located in Na Jomtien.

The impact of the pain was so severe that according to authorities it literally blew off both his legs to a position about 20 meters away.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close